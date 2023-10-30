"Netanyahu Got All the Warnings" - According to Former Head of Israeli Military Intelligence

MIRRORED FROM: Valuetainment on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIEI2eEHPg&list=TLPQMjcxMDIwMjPSwNi2oOwu1A&index=3
Patrick Bet-David and Ana Kasparian discuss the Israel vs Palestine war and who is really at fault for the conflict. Ana and Adam get into a heated argument.
▶ PBD Podcast | Episode 320 Connect With Experts On Minnect: https://bit.ly/3M0c2an Want to get clear on your next 5 business moves? https://bit.ly/3PWkUyW
Get Expert Business Advice With Bet-David Consulting: https://bit.ly/3RTBxOn
Download the podcasts on all your favorite platforms https://bit.ly/3sFAW4N
Visit our website: http://vt.com/
Text: PODCAST to 310.340.1132 to get the latest updates in real-time!
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller Your Next Five Moves
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.