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Shocking Before And After Images After Trump Supporters Clean Streets Of L.A.
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20 views • September 24, 2019
Nancy Pelosi continues to criticize President Trump while the district she represents falls apart due to Democrat policies. Deanna Lorraine joins Owen to break down her conservative platform and exactly why she is running against Nancy!
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