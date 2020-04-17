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Diamond Attunement
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126 views • April 17, 2020
This video is encoded with the Diamond Lightbody matrix codes.. Once sufficient numbers are fully embodying the crystalline consciousness, this next level will become available to all. It is the original Angelic/Human 12 strand template of form, otherwise known as the 'Divine Lightbody'.. Gaia herself has a Diamond Core to support the Divine Human on this planet!
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