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DR. TIM BALL. EDUCATE YOURSELF ON CLIMATE CHANGE. WE'RE UNDER ATTACK!
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153 views • May 10, 2021
Info that matters.

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⁣Dr. Tim Ball wins against Michael Mann lawsuit – Mann “hides the decline” AGAIN
⁣In Feburary 2018 there was a complete dismissal in the lawsuit brought against Dr. Ball by Andrew Weaver of Canada, also for “defamation”.

The Weaver defamation case involved an article Ball wrote saying that the IPCC had diverted almost all climate research funding and scientific investigation to anthropogenic global warming (AGW). This meant that there was virtually no advance in the wider understanding of climate and climate change. Ball referenced an interview with Weaver and attempts by a student to arrange a debate. Ball made some comments that were not fully substantiated, so they became the base of the defamation lawsuit.

That case was completely dismissed, you can read more here.

Now in the Mann case, which goes back to 2011, there’s also a complete dismissal. Ball wrote to me less than an hour ago, asking me to announce it here.

He writes:

Hi Anthony

Michael Mann’s case against me was dismissed this morning by the BC Supreme Court and they awarded me [court] costs.

Tim Ball

This is a developing story, I’ll add more as we know more.

Read more: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/22/breaking-dr-tim-ball-wins-michaelemann-lawsuit-mann-has-to-pay/
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scienceclimate changeglobal warminglawsuitungovernmentnwoagenda 21one world governmental goreconsensusipccmichael manninfo that mattersggt
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