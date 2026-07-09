BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spirit of Prophecy_ Pestilences 🦠 still on the rise #prophecy #pestilences
Imnawaahla
Imnawaahla
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • Yesterday

My other channels:

YOUTUBE:

https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar144k2.0?si=IHcwI6SUdqI-OI_e


YOUTUBE:

https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar555?si=nLQMyo4S8c1nw5yw


ODYSEE:

@Imnawa’ahla144k



RUMBLE:

https://rumble.com/user/ELNUIMGABAR144


🕊️Shalawam 👑:


Teaching the Bible with 100% truth according to the scriptures


Name of the Heavenly Father is YAHAWAH - meaning "He is/He Exists"


The Name of His Son is YAHAWASHI - meaning "He is the Deliverer/He is Salvation"


Giving all praises to

YAHAWAH (The Heavenly Father)

BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)

YAHAWASHI (His Son)

BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)

RAWCHAA QADASH (the Holy Spirit)


THE TWELVE TRIBES of YASHARAHLA (BIBLICAL HEBREW ISRAELITES)


YAHAWADAH = 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤃𐤄 = JUDAH = NEGROES/AFRICAN AMERICANS

BANYAMYAN = 𐤁𐤍𐤉𐤌𐤉𐤍 = BENJAMIN = WEST INDIES/ JAMAICA TO BELIZE

LAWYA = 𐤋𐤅𐤉 = LEVI = HAITIANS

SHAMAIWAN = 𐤔𐤌𐤏𐤅𐤍 = SIMEON = DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ZABAWALAN = 𐤆𐤁𐤋𐤅𐤍 = ZEBULON = GUATEMALA TO PANAMA

AHPARYAM = 𐤀𐤐𐤓𐤉𐤌 = EPHRAIM = PUERTO RICANS

MANASHAH = 𐤌𐤍𐤔𐤄 = MANASSEH = CUBANS

GAD = 𐤂𐤃 = GAD = NORTH AMERICAN INDIANS

RAAHWABAN = 𐤓𐤀𐤅𐤁𐤍 = REUBEN = SEMINOLE INDIANS

NAPATHALAYA = 𐤍𐤐𐤕𐤋𐤉 = NAPTHALI = ARGENTINA AND CHILE

AHSHAR = 𐤀𐤔𐤓 = ASHER = COLOMBIA TO URUGUAY

YASHASHAKAR = 𐤉𐤔𐤔𐤊𐤓 = ISSACHAR = MEXICANS

Nationality is determined by the seed of your father not physical appearance.


Double honors to the Apostles and Elders of GMS - who taught us the 100% Truth through the Holy Spirit and who rule and teach well


#yahawahbahashamyahawashi #hebrewisraelites #blacks #latinos #nativeamericanindians #israeliteforeigners #motb #rfidchip #jacobstrouble #ww3 #famine #pestilence #manhood #youtube #rumble #bitchute #dayofatonement #atonement #repent #chariot #chariots #ufo #elect #144k #zombie #zombies #cdc #zombieoutbreak #outbreak #plague #disease #vaccine #covidvaccine

Keywords
end time prophecyhebrew israelires144000k
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Meta’s new AI model turns public Instagram photos into AI training data by default

Meta’s new AI model turns public Instagram photos into AI training data by default

Willow Tohi
Five Minutes of Prayer Linked to Lower Anxiety and Pain in Study

Five Minutes of Prayer Linked to Lower Anxiety and Pain in Study

Petra Stone
Trump Declares Iran Truce &#8220;Over&#8221; After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Trump Declares Iran Truce “Over” After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts His Possible Assassination By Iran

Trump Predicts His Possible Assassination By Iran

Garrison Vance
Driver-Facing Cameras Now Required in New Cars Across the EU

Driver-Facing Cameras Now Required in New Cars Across the EU

Edison Reed
Flock Cameras Are Watching You — And That’s a Fourth Amendment Violation

Flock Cameras Are Watching You — And That’s a Fourth Amendment Violation

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy