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COVID 19 VACCINE + 12 YEAR OLDS =VACCINATED WITH OUT PARENTAL CONSENT.MMMM
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31 views • September 01, 2021
NOW THEY ARE TRYING TO TARGET THE YOUNG TO GET THIS VACCINE JAB DONE WITH OUT KNOWING THE HIGH RISK, PLUS THEY ARE TRYING TO GET 12-17 YEAR OLDS TO TAKE IT WITH OUT THIER PARENTS CONSENT......PEOPLE ITS TIME TO WAKE UP THESE SHEEPLE.
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