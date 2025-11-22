The Cult of Sports | CULTWORLD Documentary | Part Nine

In Part Nine of the CULTWORLD series, The Cult of Sports explores how sports culture functions as a powerful social phenomenon with cult-like qualities. This episode delves into the passion, loyalty, and rituals that surround sports fandom, as well as how athletic institutions influence identity, community, and societal values. Featuring insightful commentary and cultural analysis, The Cult of Sports examines the profound impact of sports on personal and collective behavior, revealing the unseen forces that elevate games into global cultural rituals. Whether you’re a sports fan or cultural observer, this documentary offers a fresh perspective on the social power of sports in modern life. What role has sports played in your life? Let us know in the comments below. This is the unedited version of CULTWORLD, featuring raw footage without background music or sound effects for an authentic viewing experience. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976: This video contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We make such material available for purposes of criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All rights and credit go directly to the rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended. #CultOfSports #CULTWORLD #SportsCulture #SocialPhenomenon #CulturalRituals