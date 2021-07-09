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The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Sings: 'We'll Convert Your Children' - Say What?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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161 views • July 09, 2021
In the first chorus they sing: "You think we'll corrupt your kids and then they change it to 'We'll convert your children'. What I don't like about all of this nonsense (and I am far from homophobic, I have worked around gay men my whole life) is the fact that they (the LGBTQ Community) are endlessly putting it in our faces. I don't need to hear that YOU (the Community) think that I have corrupted my children (later grandchildren) by pumping them full of hate towards the gay community. I also don't want to hear that YOUR Community will 'convert' my children to appreciate you and your choice and style of living. It can go too far and unfortunately on this one the San Francisco Gay Men's Choir has gone to far. Quit feeding it to us. We will give you your space, but respect our space as well. Not all of us are Homophobic A-Holes.

Related links:

https://www.sfgmc.org/

https://www.sfgmc.org/press-releases-1/2021/7/8/an-important-message-to-the-chorus-family


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