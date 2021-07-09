© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Sings: 'We'll Convert Your Children' - Say What?
Follow
2
Share
Report
161 views • July 09, 2021
In the first chorus they sing: "You think we'll corrupt your kids and then they change it to 'We'll convert your children'. What I don't like about all of this nonsense (and I am far from homophobic, I have worked around gay men my whole life) is the fact that they (the LGBTQ Community) are endlessly putting it in our faces. I don't need to hear that YOU (the Community) think that I have corrupted my children (later grandchildren) by pumping them full of hate towards the gay community. I also don't want to hear that YOUR Community will 'convert' my children to appreciate you and your choice and style of living. It can go too far and unfortunately on this one the San Francisco Gay Men's Choir has gone to far. Quit feeding it to us. We will give you your space, but respect our space as well. Not all of us are Homophobic A-Holes.
Related links:
https://www.sfgmc.org/
https://www.sfgmc.org/press-releases-1/2021/7/8/an-important-message-to-the-chorus-family
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related links:
https://www.sfgmc.org/
https://www.sfgmc.org/press-releases-1/2021/7/8/an-important-message-to-the-chorus-family
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.