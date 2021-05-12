BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • May 12, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3065/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-european-migrant-crisis

The European migrant crisis arose through the rising number of migrant arrivals seeking asylum – a combination of economic migrants and refugees – to the European Union (EU) across the Mediterranean Sea and the Balkans from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany expected over 800,000 asylum seekers to come this year - over four times more than in 2014. European Union member states agreed in July to take in more than 32,000 migrants to “ease the burden” on Italy and Greece, where the largest numbers have arrived. Another eight-thousand should be allocated by the end of the year, according to the European Union's commissioner for migration.

Stefan Molyneux is pissed off – and provides an important look at the European Migrant Crisis.

German Version:Was mich an der Europäischen Flüchtlingskrise ärgert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43UX0XOTUHY

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Sources
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/11721008/Europe-migrant-crisis-Where-are-the-asylum-seekers-coming-from-and-where-are-they-going.html
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/Asylum_quarterly_report
http://www.theguardian.com/world/datablog/2015/aug/27/germany-gets-27-syrian-asylum-applications-for-every-one-to-the-uk
http://www.economist.com/news/europe/21661941-wanting-burden-shared-germany-eu-country-which-takes-most-asylum-seekers-straining
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/11675380/Germany-industry-chiefs-call-for-jobs-for-asylum-seekers.html
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/01/01/us-germany-immigration-idUSKBN0KA1KZ20150101
Keywords
crisismigrantfreedomainstefan moylneux
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy