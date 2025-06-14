WOKEAHONTAS GETS CURBSTOMPED 🥾 BY SCOTT BESSENT {SHAME AND RIDICULE ONES OPPONENTS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOLY SHT 🚨 Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent just exposed Rep. Elizabeth Warren to her face 🔥
“What I want is for Medicaid to be used for mothers and children not for 1.4 million illegal aliens”
ABSOLUTE MIC DROP
Source: https://gab.com/scissorhands/posts/114682324874648447
Thumbnail: [thanks to https://ifunny.co/tags/elizabethwarren https://www.tiktok.com/discover/pocahontus-meme-elezabeth-warren and https://www.memedroid.com/memes/tag/pocahontas 🖲]
Addidtional footage: Trump jeers Warren with ‘Pocahontas’ nickname during address to Congress
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-3B6bHDE6Q
Special thanks to KAPWING 🎬