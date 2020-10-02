© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Markets drop after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • October 02, 2020
Bank of America Vice Chairman Keith Banks, The Bahnsen Group CEO and managing partner David Bahnsen and Rosecliff CEO and managing partner Mike Murphy weigh in on how factors like President Trump testing positive for coronavirus and Friday’s upcoming jobs report can impact the market.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.