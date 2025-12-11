BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DOGE Insider Drops Bombshell: IRS Compliance Slavery Division In Complete Chaos Behind Closed Doors!
This is the video the IRS does not want you to see…


When Sam Corcos, a DOGE special advisor, stepped into the IRS Headquarters in Washington D.C., he expected structure and precision. What he found instead was complete chaos. It is, “One of the WORST managed IT projects in the Government”.


Sam spoke with the Compliance Division (CD) of the IRS which is responsible for keeping Americans enslaved with taxes by enforcing audits, investigations, and penalties for non-compliant slaves. The CD told Sam that their internal systems are failing and they really need Sam’s help with their software with 60 different systems that don’t communicate with each other.


Watch the video above to see how the IRS’ Compliance Division is unable to enforce the enslavement of Americans to file and pay Federal Income Tax.


Millions of modern-day Founding Fathers are already saying NO to Government overreach, waste, fraud, and corruption by not filing and paying Federal Income Taxes!! You can do the same by going to FreedomLawSchool.org to learn how 99% of Americans, like you, are NOT LEGALLY OBLIGATED to pay Federal Income Tax in the first place!


You can watch the original full interview with Chris Williamson and Sam Corcos here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4odAXoqRT8.

