© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the KETO DIET SAFE for AFib Patients
Follow
0
Share
Report
48 views • April 14, 2021
Is the Keto Diet safe for AFib patients? In this video, I discuss my tips and common questions regarding how The Ketogenic Diet or the 'Keto diet' affects patients with atrial fibrillation.
Information is strictly educational in nature.
Discover my personal secret
to losing weight every day!----------------------------- https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
Information is strictly educational in nature.
Discover my personal secret
to losing weight every day!----------------------------- https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.