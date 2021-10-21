THE 3rd TRUTH : A Presentation by : A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl

The Forbidden History Chronicles

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZhiUV87xNXvuU2X3q7QT1g SEARCH : A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl : AMAZON USA - 27 BOOKS / LIVE EACH DAY @ 9 AM ET USA https://www.amazon.com/s?k=dezert+owl&crid=PJM7WDP59TC7&sprefix=dezert+%2Caps%2C452&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_7 QUESTIONS FOR DEZERT : LIVE CALL-IN : 1 608 566 7295 / CALL-IN on SKYPE : NinjaCat SEARCH: A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl on ... AMAZON AUSTRALIA https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=dezert+owl&crid=2O7HXBB80OQ1L&sprefix=dezert%2Caps%2C547&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_6 SEARCH: A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl on ... LULU PUBLISHING https://www.lulu.com/ KOBO BOOKS AUSTRALIA https://www.kobo.com/au/en Donations Welcome via PayPal ... https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=F4ZH3W4STLRLN&item_name=The+-+We%27re+All+Doing+Tyme+-+Ministry¤cy_code=AUD The COSMIC Essence https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RHph1lTyirKizRO8H00BQ ASHA VORTEX https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKCFRirTqGwiOlG4InnoXA SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ODYSEE CHANNEL https://odysee.com/@NinjaCat22z:f BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LLfPK2SKaNTq/ Special Thanks To, Henna Maria Why Is Freedom Worth Fighting For? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4AgFcpgIUg&t=194s A shout-out to my community https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqlrx2MBPNI AUSTRALIANS NEED TO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL TheCrowhouse https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/ CHANNEL POLICY: Inappropriate content/language will be removed from comments @the discretion of the moderators. Abusing this policy will result in you being blocked. We ask you please stay on task, and if you have a question for DEZERT plz capitalize his name so it can be seen. FAIR USE Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Cat and owl playing - Fum & Gebra - Perfect friendship! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iqmba7npY8g Music Jackson Browne - Lives in the Balance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms5J2U_ySdI&t=5s "The Mudjekeewis Flute Song" by Medecine Power Don McLean - Vincent ( Starry, Starry Night) This Channel Is Not-For-Profit. WE ARE ALL DOING TIME Ministries