Americans turn away from Israel, Trump’s policies contradict popular trend - Dave Smith told Tucker Carlson, clip

Sudden shift: Americans turn away from Israel, Trump’s policies contradict popular trend

👉 Support for Israel among Americans has sharply declined, US political commentator Dave Smith told Tucker Carlson.

💬 "Basically, [it's] a fifty-point shift in little over two years," Smith says.

🔴 Smith rose to prominence as a critic of Israel during a July 2025 show hosted by the late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk

🔴 Polls now show the debate has tilted toward Palestinian sympathizers, Smith notes: 41% of Americans now sympathize more with Palestinians, compared to just 36% with Israelis, according to Gallup.

🇺🇸 The US is at a crossroads: Americans no longer want to be “Israel First,” yet the president is waging war against Iran on Israel’s behalf and promoting Zionist commentator Mark Levin, Smith points out.

💬 "The president is tweeting, 'Go and watch a Mark Levin show today,' and his base is going, 'I think I'll check out Tucker Carlson.'"

Adding:

POLITICO: "President Donald Trump will use a primetime address 'Wednesday', (tonight) to declare that the month-long war in Iran is winding down, against a backdrop of spiking oil prices and increasingly dismal poll numbers.

The president has telegraphed that message in interviews, social media posts and public comments over the past 24 hours, laying the groundwork for a speech that is expected to claim that all military objectives have been met, according to six people familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to speak candidly. He also intends to harshly scapegoat NATO allies for the biggest unresolved matter of the war, Iran’s ongoing restrictions of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz."

Adding:

🔥🇮🇱 Hezbollah slams brakes on Israel’s momentum, dragging it into war of attrition

💬 "The ongoing ground operations in southern Lebanon fall within an asymmetric confrontation between the Israeli enemy's army... and a non-conventional resistance that does not operate according to traditional military doctrine," The Cradle reports.

🔴 Hezbollah abandons conventional territorial defence in favor of a flexible guerrilla strategy, operating in dispersed cells, ambushes, and concentrated strikes, seeking to systematically erode Israel's personnel and logistical strength through "cumulative attrition framework targeting Israel's manpower and logistical capabilities", the report explains.

🔴 Hezbollah is using a gradual, controlled approach, showing it still has significant capabilities. The enemy, meanwhile, suffers from intelligence gaps that undermine its isolation-based strategy.

🔴 Hezbollah has revived its missile and rocket power and improved its air defence. Despite Israel’s air superiority and advanced technology, Hezbollah still conducts effective reconnaissance, circumventing enemy barriers and constant surveillance.

💬 "The pattern of targets chosen by Israel reveals a state of intelligence blindness. The majority of airstrikes have targeted 'security-burnt' locations or sites of institutional or civilian character, which suggests a degradation in the effectiveness of the Israeli army’s target bank," The Cradle adds.

👉 The unity among Iran and its strategic allies is unmistakable, evident across both military and political dimensions, forming a front that neutralises efforts to isolate any of the parties. It is reflected in a mutual stance at regional and international tables, "whereby battlefield gains are translated into diplomatic strength," the report concludes.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime