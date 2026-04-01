BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Americans turn away from Israel, Trump’s policies contradict popular trend - Dave Smith told Tucker Carlson, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1374 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 5 days ago

Sudden shift: Americans turn away from Israel, Trump’s policies contradict popular trend

👉 Support for Israel among Americans has sharply declined, US political commentator Dave Smith told Tucker Carlson.

💬 "Basically, [it's] a fifty-point shift in little over two years," Smith says.

🔴 Smith rose to prominence as a critic of Israel during a July 2025 show hosted by the late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk

🔴 Polls now show the debate has tilted toward Palestinian sympathizers, Smith notes: 41% of Americans now sympathize more with Palestinians, compared to just 36% with Israelis, according to Gallup.

🇺🇸 The US is at a crossroads: Americans no longer want to be “Israel First,” yet the president is waging war against Iran on Israel’s behalf and promoting Zionist commentator Mark Levin, Smith points out.

💬 "The president is tweeting, 'Go and watch a Mark Levin show today,' and his base is going, 'I think I'll check out Tucker Carlson.'"

Adding:

POLITICO: "President Donald Trump will use a primetime address 'Wednesday', (tonight) to declare that the month-long war in Iran is winding down, against a backdrop of spiking oil prices and increasingly dismal poll numbers.

The president has telegraphed that message in interviews, social media posts and public comments over the past 24 hours, laying the groundwork for a speech that is expected to claim that all military objectives have been met, according to six people familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to speak candidly. He also intends to harshly scapegoat NATO allies for the biggest unresolved matter of the war, Iran’s ongoing restrictions of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz."

Adding:

🔥🇮🇱 Hezbollah slams brakes on Israel’s momentum, dragging it into war of attrition

💬 "The ongoing ground operations in southern Lebanon fall within an asymmetric confrontation between the Israeli enemy's army... and a non-conventional resistance that does not operate according to traditional military doctrine," The Cradle reports.

🔴 Hezbollah abandons conventional territorial defence in favor of a flexible guerrilla strategy, operating in dispersed cells, ambushes, and concentrated strikes, seeking to systematically erode Israel's personnel and logistical strength through "cumulative attrition framework targeting Israel's manpower and logistical capabilities", the report explains.

🔴 Hezbollah is using a gradual, controlled approach, showing it still has significant capabilities. The enemy, meanwhile, suffers from intelligence gaps that undermine its isolation-based strategy.

🔴 Hezbollah has revived its missile and rocket power and improved its air defence. Despite Israel’s air superiority and advanced technology, Hezbollah still conducts effective reconnaissance, circumventing enemy barriers and constant surveillance.

💬 "The pattern of targets chosen by Israel reveals a state of intelligence blindness. The majority of airstrikes have targeted 'security-burnt' locations or sites of institutional or civilian character, which suggests a degradation in the effectiveness of the Israeli army’s target bank," The Cradle adds.

👉 The unity among Iran and its strategic allies is unmistakable, evident across both military and political dimensions, forming a front that neutralises efforts to isolate any of the parties. It is reflected in a mutual stance at regional and international tables, "whereby battlefield gains are translated into diplomatic strength," the report concludes.


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Garrison Vance
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Pilot Rescue&#8217; and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump’s ‘Pilot Rescue’ and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

Mike Adams
Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy