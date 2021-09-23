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Getting to Know The Real Zak- RedPill78!
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200 views • September 23, 2021
When it comes to being on the front lines of TRUTH, there are those who have been targeted by the powers that be as a major threat to the globalist agenda- and Zak Paine, aka RedPill78 is right there out front. Twitter and Youtube found his content to be so dangerous to the narrative that they so carefully try to force feed the masses that they permanently banned him from their platforms, deleting over 800 videos.

Thankfully, this didn't make Zak pack it in, but instead go harder at his calling to bring truthful news to a people hungry for it. Why does Zak resonate so much with his audience? Because he's real, he's honest and he doesn't pull any punches.

Leah and I caught up with Zak at BardsFest where we got to listen to his story of how he ended up fighting for truth and freedom and bringing that message to YOU. Check out our interview with him below!

You can get all the latest news and interviews from Zak at his website RedPill78News.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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