Getting to Know The Real Zak- RedPill78!

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Thankfully, this didn't make Zak pack it in, but instead go harder at his calling to bring truthful news to a people hungry for it. Why does Zak resonate so much with his audience? Because he's real, he's honest and he doesn't pull any punches.
Leah and I caught up with Zak at BardsFest where we got to listen to his story of how he ended up fighting for truth and freedom and bringing that message to YOU. Check out our interview with him below!
You can get all the latest news and interviews from Zak at his website RedPill78News.com
Resistance Chicks
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