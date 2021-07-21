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BREAKING! AZ AUDIT! SENATOR CALLS FOR NEW ELECTION!!!
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160 views • July 21, 2021
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★
As the Maricopa County audit heats up, we now have a state senator calling for a new election! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the senator’s call, we’re going to see how public opinion polls are moving solidly in favor of national election reform, and stick with me to the end of the video, where I’ll reveal what’s happening in Arizona is just the beginning; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
As the Maricopa County audit heats up, we now have a state senator calling for a new election! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the senator’s call, we’re going to see how public opinion polls are moving solidly in favor of national election reform, and stick with me to the end of the video, where I’ll reveal what’s happening in Arizona is just the beginning; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
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