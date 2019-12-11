Benedict Leads Holy See, Francis Leads Vatican, Queen Still Controls US w Anna Von Reitz (1of2)

BENEDICT LEADS HOLY SEE, FRANCIS LEADS VATICAN, QUEEN STILL CONTROLS US W/ ANNA VON REITZ Videos by Sarah Westall



Anna von Reitz discusses how the United States Is not structured the way we have been told by our educators our entire lives. She explains how the country is set up as a private corporation with contracts directly with the Holy See and is financially and militarily controlled by the Vatican and the Queen. To most of us this seems absurd. But after further digging, you will see that this information does have legitimate documents and facts that points to something very strange and serious about our country, who controls us, and what that means to our freedom and future. Further we learn that the Vatican and the Holy See are separate entities with evidence indicating these two entities have different leaders.