GARRY TIBBO, THRIVING OFF THE LAND - PART I

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How reliant are you on the government to survive? What would you do if all of a sudden, our electricity, water, food, and shelter were interrupted? Health issues and personal challenges made Garry Tibbo take a good hard look at his self-sufficiency and self-reliance. Garry’s journey is now his passion… Garry will teach us how we can live without grocery stores and even pay our mortgage bills without even having a job.
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