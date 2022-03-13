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Sheriff Richard Mack At The ReAwaken America Tour In San Diego 3-12-2022
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157 views • March 13, 2022
Sheriff Richard Mack seeks to educate all the sheriffs in America so that all the sheriffs will know full well the Constitutional powers they have and will use their authority to protect the citizens in their counties the proper way as is demonstrated and explained in his presentation.
Please share this video especially with as many sheriffs, deputies and peace officers as you can for the reasons given in the video and informing your own sheriff is very important. Also share the link below with them and share it with everyone else.
https://cspoa.org
Please share this video especially with as many sheriffs, deputies and peace officers as you can for the reasons given in the video and informing your own sheriff is very important. Also share the link below with them and share it with everyone else.
https://cspoa.org
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