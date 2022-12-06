Non-Toxic Home Q&A: Window Screen, Clothes Hangers, Windows, Form Release Oils, & More!

See below for all of the links!
Non-Toxic Clothing: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-clothing-latex-free-clothing
EMFs Trigger Mast Cells: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/can-emfs-trigger-mast-cells
Aluminum Screen (we use this): https://amzn.to/3P4uRJW
Less EMF (love their stuff): https://www.aitsafe.com/go.htm?go=1&afid=51784&tm=90&im=1
Stainless steel wire hangers (my budget pick): https://amzn.to/3VYZsuN
Crocheted wire hangers: https://tidd.ly/3Y2ikLe (Be sure to search for crocheted WIRE hangers as many have plastic or foam inside.)
Wire hangers for the fashionista: https://tidd.ly/3H95yoa
Very cool jean hangers: https://tidd.ly/3VSjjvB
Wood hangers- better than foam, couldn't find any made in the USA on Etsy; finish is iffy: https://amzn.to/3utxifF
Unique wood hangers: https://tidd.ly/3VY6AYn
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3XO1Xlg
B&N: https://tinyurl.com/ynj2f25s
~~~~~~~~~~~~
Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1
Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop
