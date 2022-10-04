'Free Journalism is Not a Crime' - Demonstration in Berlin Against the Persecution of Journalist ALINA LIPP - Reporting about Donbass, Crimes Done by Ukraine

"Free journalism is not a crime!" — Demonstration in Berlin against persecution of Alina Lipp





A rally in support of German journalist Alina Lipp, who has been repeatedly persecuted (https://t.me/readovkaworld/1840) for her journalistic work covering the events in Donbas, is taking place right now in Berlin. Not only Alina herself, but her family has also suffered — Alina's mother, Petra Lipp, was also targeted (https://t.me/readovkaworld/3461). She had to leave the country, and her bank accounts were blocked.





The protesters call for stopping Russophobia and arms shipments to Ukraine. "Rally for friendship with Russia and against the prosecution of Russians," Alina writes on her Telegram.