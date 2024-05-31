Steven Seagal's speech on Russia and NATO fighting in Ukraine - after awarded a medal from Putin - part 2

Steven Seagal's speech on Russia and NATO fighting in Ukraine.

"Most of the people in this room have given everything they have to uphold in love and support Russia I thank them but above all the spectacular brilliant selfless leadership that our president has given to the motherland could not be calculated and described with mere words.

I personally want to thank him for the award he's given me today but most of all for what he has done for Russia and the world. This war that we are currently embroiled in was started and financed by the west and has come to involve the entire world in a fight against Good and Evil.

All religions All Nations and all people should unite instead of being controlled and fooled by the monster of fake press. We need to educate and illuminate all those who cannot see what is really happening.

Before the Special Operation Ukraine was known for human trafficking organ trafficking, narcotic trafficking, child sex trafficking, bio-med, biochemical Warfare Labs, Fascism, and Nazism, and these are the things that we still tried to make them our brothers and these are all poisons that can affect the entire world not just us.

Many people say we are facing an existential threat by all these conditions but actually the whole world is at risk of becoming dangerously close to entering into World War III. We are facing the same monster trying to devour conquer and control the world through lies, disinformation, and manipulation. Joseph Goebbels was Adolf Hitler's head of propaganda and he always said tell a lie enough times and it becomes the truth.

May we all become educated people who understand what propaganda is and what the truth is. I implore anyone and everyone to understand that this is something where we have to come together and fight for truth and justice."

[Applause]