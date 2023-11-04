LAHAINA, MAUI AND ISRAEL’S NEW IRON BEAM LASER WEAPON SYSTEM

The Age of Lasers has already dawned. How long do you think they’ll try to keep pretending that this is all fantasy? In my opinion, this technology is absurdly ancient and tightly intertwined with various other supposedly nonexistent technologies that we aren’t supposed to know about. This, perhaps, is why THEY have to keep certain things secret: to prevent people from being aware of correlating things. For instance, they don’t want us to know about the manifold uses and properties of 5G towers because they wanted to use these towers (among other things) to advance the whole Covid scam, if you follow my meaning.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
