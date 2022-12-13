Rescue Your Kids From Public School Urges Leah Brooks and Start a Parent-Led Microschool

Leah Brooks never thought she would homeschool, but after taking a glance at the reading list from her son’s school over 15 years ago, she was shocked to find an LGBTQ title on the agenda for her four year old child! Leah explains how she got started on her homeschooling journey by utilizing the My Father’s World curriculum, and how important it is to train up children to be strong in the Lord before sending them out into the world. Leah also discusses how she has pioneered a whole new approach to homeschooling via microschools. Microschools are when two or more families use the same curriculum and meet together in person on a regular basis to foster learning and growth. The step-by-step process is discussed on how to start a microschool in your community.







TAKEAWAYS





To learn more about My Father’s World, homeschooling, and microschools, visit MFWBooks.com/4Tina





Microschooling allows parents to take the educational reins while facilitating social time and group growth





Leah’s journey to microschooling was kick-started after she was unjustly laid off due to Covid policies at her local school





5,000 Blankets is a great Christmas film for the whole family, only in theaters on December 12-13







