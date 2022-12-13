Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rescue Your Kids From Public School Urges Leah Brooks and Start a Parent-Led Microschool
922 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |

Leah Brooks never thought she would homeschool, but after taking a glance at the reading list from her son’s school over 15 years ago, she was shocked to find an LGBTQ title on the agenda for her four year old child! Leah explains how she got started on her homeschooling journey by utilizing the My Father’s World curriculum, and how important it is to train up children to be strong in the Lord before sending them out into the world. Leah also discusses how she has pioneered a whole new approach to homeschooling via microschools. Microschools are when two or more families use the same curriculum and meet together in person on a regular basis to foster learning and growth. The step-by-step process is discussed on how to start a microschool in your community.



TAKEAWAYS


To learn more about My Father’s World, homeschooling, and microschools, visit MFWBooks.com/4Tina


Microschooling allows parents to take the educational reins while facilitating social time and group growth


Leah’s journey to microschooling was kick-started after she was unjustly laid off due to Covid policies at her local school


5,000 Blankets is a great Christmas film for the whole family, only in theaters on December 12-13



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

5,000 Blankets Trailer: https://bit.ly/3XPrlqJ 

5,000 Blankets Tickets: https://bit.ly/3iyKUTY

Microschool Info: https://bit.ly/3FoCd84 

Microschool Presentation: https://bit.ly/3OYhU4h

START A MICROSCHOOL: https://www.mfwbooks.com/?AffCode=4TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH MY FATHER’S WORLD

Website: https://www.mfwbooks.com/?AffCode=4TINA 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mfwbooks 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mfwbooks/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mfwbooks 

MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/myfathersworld 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mfwbooks/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
familylgbtqpublic schooltina griffincounter culture mommy fathers worldparent-led microschoolleah brooks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket