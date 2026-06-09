Trump on the army AH-64 Apache helicopter that went down (last night) - 2 crew rescued

Trump promises a report on the army helicopter that allegedly went down (last night).

According to Axios, the Apache Trump vowed to retaliate over was brought down by an Iranian drone that crashed into it.

More:

Iran shot down an American AH-64 Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, and the US must respond to this, Donald Trump said.



"Our great military just informed me that last night the Iranians shot down one of our high-tech Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.



Two pilots were involved in the incident, both of whom are safe and unharmed.



Nevertheless, the United States must, if necessary, respond to this attack."



Earlier, the US CENTCOM announced the crash of a helicopter near the coast of Oman and the rescue of two crew members, but did not disclose the reasons for the incident.



We are waiting for a retaliatory strike on a shed near Tehran.



@Intelslava





More:

A US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed near the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

Both crew members were rescued.

More: On X, CENTCOM

TAMPA, Fla. — At 7:33 p.m. ET on June 8, two crew members from a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache were rescued by American forces after their helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters.

The Soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Rescue efforts were led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, with support from U.S. Air Force and Navy units including U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59.

The crew was rescued by American forces within two hours, at 7:33 p.m. Eastern Time, according to a separate release. Both service members are in stable condition.

The helicopter was “patrolling regional waters,” according to the command, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran downed the helicopter while it flew over the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump said in an afternoon post on Truth Social.

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PUBLIC-RELEASES/Article/4511869/us-army-crew-safely-rescued-after-helicopter-lost-at-sea/

More here:

https://www.wral.com/news/ap/50d7a-trump-says-pilots-are-fine-after-us-helicopter-crashes-near-strait-of-hormuz/

Adding:

New low-res satellite images suggest that launcher positions of a US Patriot PAC-3/2 air defense battery at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait were likely hit by Iranian ballistic missiles, during recent missile attacks from Iran.

(H/t: EGYOSINT)

Additional low-res satellite images also confirm that Iranian ballistic missiles directly hit a warehouse at Ramat David Air Base, in northern ‘Israel’.



Ramat David is the single and only major base of Israel in the north, and the air base from where ‘Israel’ launches attacks on Lebanon.

H/t: tom_bike



@FotrosResistancee







