BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump on the army AH-64 Apache helicopter that went down (last night) - 2 crew rescued
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • Today

Trump promises a report on the army helicopter that allegedly went down (last night).

According to Axios, the Apache Trump vowed to retaliate over was brought down by an Iranian drone that crashed into it.

More:

Iran shot down an American AH-64 Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, and the US must respond to this, Donald Trump said.

"Our great military just informed me that last night the Iranians shot down one of our high-tech Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

Two pilots were involved in the incident, both of whom are safe and unharmed.

Nevertheless, the United States must, if necessary, respond to this attack."

Earlier, the US CENTCOM announced the crash of a helicopter near the coast of Oman and the rescue of two crew members, but did not disclose the reasons for the incident.

We are waiting for a retaliatory strike on a shed near Tehran.

@Intelslava


More:

A US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed near the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

Both crew members were rescued.

More: On X, CENTCOM

TAMPA, Fla. — At 7:33 p.m. ET on June 8, two crew members from a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache were rescued by American forces after their helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters.

The Soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Rescue efforts were led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, with support from U.S. Air Force and Navy units including U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59.

The crew was rescued by American forces within two hours, at 7:33 p.m. Eastern Time, according to a separate release. Both service members are in stable condition.

The helicopter was “patrolling regional waters,” according to the command, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran downed the helicopter while it flew over the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump said in an afternoon post on Truth Social.

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PUBLIC-RELEASES/Article/4511869/us-army-crew-safely-rescued-after-helicopter-lost-at-sea/

More here:

https://www.wral.com/news/ap/50d7a-trump-says-pilots-are-fine-after-us-helicopter-crashes-near-strait-of-hormuz/

Adding:

 New low-res satellite images suggest that launcher positions of a US Patriot PAC-3/2 air defense battery at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait were likely hit by Iranian ballistic missiles, during recent missile attacks from Iran.
(H/t: EGYOSINT)

Additional low-res satellite images also confirm that Iranian ballistic missiles directly hit a warehouse at Ramat David Air Base, in northern ‘Israel’.

Ramat David is the single and only major base of Israel in the north, and the air base from where ‘Israel’ launches attacks on Lebanon.
H/t: tom_bike

@FotrosResistancee



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Garrison Vance
White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

Ava Grace
Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon&#8217;s &#8220;AI propaganda mill&#8221; targets Latin America with fake news sites

Pentagon’s “AI propaganda mill” targets Latin America with fake news sites

Zoey Sky
Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Garrison Vance
The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy