PROPHESY I'm never wrong. NUCLEAR WAR IS CERTAIN. SOON. ARE YOU READY?

PROPHESY I'm never wrong. I hate it. I don't want it. But when I prophesy, It is. I'm telling you now, NUCLEAR WAR IS CERTAIN 100%. Nothing can stop it. THEY WANT IT, THE EVIL NATO alliance YOU HAVE BEEN DECEIVED! The USA is THE WHORE OF BABYLON. And there came one of the seven angels who had the seven vials and spoke with me, saying: Come, I will shew thee the condemnation of the great harlot, who sitteth upon many waters: With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication. And they who inhabit the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her whoredom. And he took me away in spirit into the desert. And I saw a woman sitting upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns. And the woman was clothed round about with purple and scarlet, and gilt with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand, full of the abomination and filthiness of her fornication. And on her forehead a name was written: A mystery: Babylon the great, the mother of the fornications and the abominations of the earth. And saying: Alas! alas! that great city, which was clothed with fine linen and purple and scarlet and was gilt with gold and precious stones and pearls.For in one hour are so great riches come to nought. And every shipmaster and all that sail into the lake, and mariners, and as many as work in the sea, stood afar off, And cried, seeing the place of her burning, saying: What city is like to this great city? And they cast dust upon their heads and cried, weeping and mourning, saying: Alas! alas! that great city, wherein all were made rich, that had ships at sea, by reason of her prices. For, in one hour she is made desolate. Rejoice over her, thou heaven and ye holy apostles and prophets. For God hath judged your judgment on her. And a mighty angel took up a stone, as it were a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying: With such violence as this, shall Babylon, that great city, be thrown down and shall be found no more at all. So sayeth the Lord thy God. Amen, Amen, Amen.