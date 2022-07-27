Retired Army Major General Says It Is Highly Unlikely the CCP Would Retaliate on US Soil

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https://gnews.org/post/pzuu2bf7
07/24/2022 Retired army major general William Enyart says despite the CCP’s warning on Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, it’s highly unlikely that they would retaliate on US soil. They may take some economic action, increasing aggression in the South China Sea, or perhaps encourage North Korea to act even more recklessly.