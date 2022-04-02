Pressure on Imran Khan To Quit As Pak PM

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03/31/2022 The leader of Pakistan opposition Shehbaz Sharif is being tipped to be the next prime minister of the nation as pressure mounts on Imran Khan to quit. Shehbaz is the brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and is the longest serving chief minister of Punjab province in the country.