© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WH Refuses to Answer Whether or Not Your Kids will Be Back to School this Fall
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • August 01, 2021
Kipp Jones from The Western Journal reports, The White House signaled on Thursday that it is open to future lockdowns and school closures if they are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.