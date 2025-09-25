© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oklahoma Requires Turning Point USA Chapters in All High Schools
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announces every high school must host Turning Point USA chapters to promote free speech and conservative values amidst backlash by educators. The move honors Charlie Kirk’s legacy and shapes political discourse in schools statewide.
