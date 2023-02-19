Create New Account
THIS Is What We Need: Idaho Legislators Push to Make Administering All mRNA 'Vaccines' Illegal
JD Rucker
Published a day ago
There's a bill in the Idaho state legislature that is almost exactly what we need more of in America today. If enacted into law, it would make the administering of any mRNA vaccines illegal. The only thing I don't like about the bill is that it makes the act a misdemeanor when I believe it should be a felony.

I talked about it for tomorrow's episode of The JD Rucker Show. https://americafirstreport.com/this-is-what-we-need-idaho-legislators-push-to-make-administering-all-mrna-vaccines-illegal

