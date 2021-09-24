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Anime comics are designed to open up dangerous wormhole portals to abduct & replace children & demon
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99 views • September 24, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). Anime cartoons are designed to open up dangerous wormhole portals, just like Ouija boards. They are able to abduct children, and replace them with changeling clone avatars with downloaded memory. They are an open invitation for MILAB and alien-abduction. A lot of the occult worship yakuza gangsters say that they have experience of being abducted by aliens (Satan Lucifer’s demon spirits in disguise). Warn as many church members as possible, and mobilize them in spiritual warfare. Stop the replacement of our humans homo-sapiens specie, until we are raptured out to heaven. Inform as many of your church members to mobilize in spiritual warfare, in order to protect the women and children and humans. Do not be afraid of being killed for speaking forth the truth, because no one can harm you. All your families and the tens of thousands may fall down dead to your left and right, but you shall remain standing alive. Just like its counterpart Disney movies and Hollywood movies and Marvel comics and video games in the West, the Japanese anime animation movies and comics and video games are full of witchcraft and occult Satanism and spiritualism and transhumanism and Satan Lucifer’s hybridization of humans into a new alien multi-sexual orientation hybrid race and illicit sexual affairs and fairy nephilims and hybrid chimera forest gods and magic enchantment demonology and Atlantis nephilim mystery schools religion indoctrination mind-control and opening up to demonic entities control and paganism. Just like the Harry Potter movies, it starts off innocent and sweet and fun to attract the children, but it draws you into more darker and darker satanic control. Most occult New Age Wicca witches are traumatized and alcoholic and depressed and divorced and addicted to drugs and suicidal and demon-possessed and heavily parasite leeched by fallen angel devil spirits and sick and have various illnesses. Instead, study God’s Word the Bible which is life and spiritual food and the Holy Spirit that gives peace and joy and strength and encouragement and hope and faith and love for God, and pray in all things to talk with Jesus, and sing praises to the Creator of the universe our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, who gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and gift of eternal life. What you feed your soul will reap what you put in. Do not be like these End Times apostate harlot Church’s pastors and millions of religious Christian freak hordes, who redefine Bible verses, and rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and make their children watch Disney movies, and watch Hollywood movies, and listen to satanic Christian worship rock music, and worship their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry teachers, and follow their Satanist pedophile cannibal witch non-human incarnate avatar church pastors, and have no idea what the Bible is saying because they are Bible illiterate. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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