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C-Span - Joe Biden says he wrote the Patriot Act
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229 views • November 25, 2020
cspan - Joe Biden says he wrote the Patriot Act
Joe Biden Wrote the Patriot Act in 1995- Omnibus Counter terrorism Act of 1995
Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995, US Senate bills S.390 and S.761.[1] Senator Joe Biden introduced the bill on behalf of the Clinton Administration on Feb. 10, 1995
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4876107/user-clip-joe-biden-wrote-patriot-act
Joe Biden Wrote the Patriot Act in 1995- Omnibus Counter terrorism Act of 1995
Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995, US Senate bills S.390 and S.761.[1] Senator Joe Biden introduced the bill on behalf of the Clinton Administration on Feb. 10, 1995
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4876107/user-clip-joe-biden-wrote-patriot-act
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