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God is NOT a Republican, BUT the Devil is a Democrat! - Pastor Steven Anderson - "Being White is NOT a Crime" - 2/21/21
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51 views • February 22, 2021
Pastor Steven Anderson preaches a Sermon against the Crazy, Godless, "Woke" Liberals who attempt to Shame White People because they are White. How STUPID! It is THEY who are the RACISTS! Yes! God is NOT a Republican, BUT the Devil is a Democrat!
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