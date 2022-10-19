The Dome of the Grand Mosque of the Islamic Center - Caught Fire in Jakarta, Indonesia - Dome in Flames Collapses to the Ground. - 101922

The dome of the Grand Mosque of the Islamic Center caught fire in Jakarta, Indonesia. In the video, the building in flames collapses, falling to the ground.

Regarding the viral video which states that if the Islamic Center Mosque collapses, he denies it. Wibowo straightened out that only part of the dome collapsed.

"So the dome collapsed. The dome just burned down to the 2nd floor and 3rd floor. So only the dome. The fire did not spread anywhere, only the dome," the lid.

Previously, it was reported that the Islamic Center Mosque, Koja, North Jakarta caught fire on Wednesday, October 19. The police have summoned the empt of the workers who renovated the dome.





