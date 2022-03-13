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Steve Kirsch Speaks at Pennsylvania State Senate “VAERS” Truth Hearing
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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248 views • March 13, 2022
Steve Kirsch Speaks at Pennsylvania State Senate “VAERS” Truth

Dr. Ardis: “The Cover-Up and Corruption of Covid-19 “is INSANE”

Dr. Bryan Ardis: Remdesivir, Which Was Aggressively Promoted By Fauci, Has Killed Thousands
Excerpted from the Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom
Time: Friday, March 4th from 9 – 11AM
Location: Capitol (East Wing Room – 8E-A)
https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel/
Legislators:
Senator Doug Mastriano (Host) Senator Michelle Brooks (Chair of Senate Health and Human Services Committee) Representative Dawn Keefer Representative Rob Kauffman Others TBD
Expert Panelists:
1. Peter McCullough MD, MPH - A worldwide leader in pandemic response with more than 600 publications in the National Library of Medicine and 50 publications specific to COVID-19. He has previously testified in the U.S. Senate regarding Pandemic Response. Dr. McCullough will discuss the "four pillars of pandemic response".

2. Dr. Bryan Ardis - A chiropractor, acupuncturist, and medical researcher who has treated over 10,000 patients from around the world. Dr. Ardis will share his research on ongoing medical protocol for COVID. He will also discuss the impact of current medical protocols, such as the use of Remdesivir, in hospitals on our health.

3. Mr. Steve Kirsch - A philanthropist and former Silicon Valley tech executive. When the pandemic started, he created the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) to fund researchers working on repurposed drugs including fluvoxamine which reduces death from COVID by a factor of 12. That study was featured on 60 Minutes. Steve also writes a popular COVID-19 newsletter on Substack at stevekirsch.substack.com. He has also testified in the US Senate on Pandemic response

4. Thomas Renz, Esq - A law graduate from Case Western University and counsel for many federal lawsuits challenging COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements. He is also the founder of the non-profit organization "For God, Family, and Country."

Watch the complete discussion here:
https://rumble.com/vwvfds-pennsylvania-state-senate-discussion-on-covid-19-and-medical-freedom.html

Dr. Bryan Ardis tells Dr. Peter Breggin “Fauci using Remdesivir to Mass Murder Americans”

Please view these MUST SEE videos:

Dr. Mike Yeadon
https://rumble.com/vvihog-dr.-mike-yeadon-outlines-the-evidence-of-the-toxic-vaccine.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

PCR tests: https://rumble.com/vvfw85-89-94-of-pcr-covid19-tests-are-false-positives-according-to-medical-experts.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

Dr. Robert Malone-Defeat the Mandates Rally: https://rumble.com/vtad9f-dr.-malone-defeat-the-mandates-dc-rally-jan.-23-2022.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

Covid 19 Early Treatments: https://rumble.com/vsls5t-covid-19-early-treatments-are-being-suppressed-and-what-to-do-about-it.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

Covid-19 Conference 2021: https://rumble.com/embed/vlusqn/?pub=ckuol

AFLDS: https://rumble.com/vs3d1b-americas-frontline-doctorsthe-one-year-anniversary.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

Capital Punishment 2021: https://rumble.com/embed/vp5moz/?pub=ckuol

The Patriot Purge by Tucker Carlson: https://rumble.com/vro4pw-the-patriot-purge-by-tucker-carlson.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

Plandemic Planned in 2019: https://rumble.com/embed/vlm9yp/?pub=ckuol
Ivermectin and Big Pharma: https://rumble.com/embed/vldwl9/?pub=ckuol
Dr. Malone: https://rumble.com/embed/vlh8vb/?pub=ckuol
7,800+ Doctors, Scientists Accuse COVID Policymakers of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/4600-doctors-scientists-accuse-covid-policymakers-crimes-against-humanity/

Plandemic Part 1: https://rumble.com/vqyqis-plandemic-1.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

Plandemic Part 2: https://rumble.com/vqyqag-plandemic-2.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

America's Frontline Doctor, Dr Simone Gold Gives Some Basic Facts: https://rumble.com/vp3fad-americas-frontline-doctor-dr-simone-gold-gives-some-basic-facts.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz

Face Masks:
https://www.aier.org/article/medical-journal-warns-about-maskss-potentially-devastating-consequences/
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationwefcovid
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