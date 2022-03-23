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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko | NWO, The Real Agenda, VAIDS, How to Battle What is Coming
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60 views • March 23, 2022
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko - NWO, The Real Agenda, VAIDS & How to Battle What is Coming - March 21, 2022
Dr. Zelenko has been exposing the agenda of the New World Order, the push towards transhumanism and an obliteration of God in society.
He joined us today to discuss the entire agenda linked to the COVID-19 injections, future plans of the NWO, and the devastating effects on the body of those who have been injected having vaccine-induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), and how to solve this problem.
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
You can follow Dr. Zelenko uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko | NWO, The Real Agenda, VAIDS, How to Battle What is Coming
Dr Vladimir Zelenko, NWO, The Real Agenda, VAIDS, How to Battle What is Coming, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 21 2022.
Dr. Zelenko has been exposing the agenda of the New World Order, the push towards transhumanism and an obliteration of God in society.
He joined us today to discuss the entire agenda linked to the COVID-19 injections, future plans of the NWO, and the devastating effects on the body of those who have been injected having vaccine-induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), and how to solve this problem.
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
You can follow Dr. Zelenko uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko | NWO, The Real Agenda, VAIDS, How to Battle What is Coming
Dr Vladimir Zelenko, NWO, The Real Agenda, VAIDS, How to Battle What is Coming, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 21 2022.
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