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Jan 6 Defendants Being Tortured: So-Called Leaders Doing Nothing to Fight for Patriots
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16 views • December 08, 2021
https://rumble.com/vqdu1x-jan-6-defendants-being-tortured-so-called-leaders-doing-nothing-to-fight-fo.html
America has more than 1.3 million lawyers, talk to almost any one of them, and they’ll tell you the importance of our adversarial system of justice and ensuring that everybody gets their day in court. They’ll tell you how the American legal system protects people’s rights from overreach and tyranny. But most of them don’t really believe it. And you can tell because the vast majority of lawyers are doing nothing about the hideous mistreatment and railroading of the January 6 protesters, who are still being treated like subhuman garbage and domestic terrorists.
Joe McBride joins us.
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America has more than 1.3 million lawyers, talk to almost any one of them, and they’ll tell you the importance of our adversarial system of justice and ensuring that everybody gets their day in court. They’ll tell you how the American legal system protects people’s rights from overreach and tyranny. But most of them don’t really believe it. And you can tell because the vast majority of lawyers are doing nothing about the hideous mistreatment and railroading of the January 6 protesters, who are still being treated like subhuman garbage and domestic terrorists.
Joe McBride joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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