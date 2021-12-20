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VAERS UPDATE DEC 17TH SHOWS THE MOST CHILDHOOD INJURIES WEEKLY INCREASE YET!
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130 views • December 20, 2021
Out of ~19,000 new reports this week more than ~2,300 were CHILDREN! I also forgot to mention the 1000’s of KID injuries hiding under “UNK” Vax Type and also hiding because no age is populated in the age field. Please wake up people. Share my videos. God Bless
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