Discovered! Forgotten New Testament Codex - From 78 AD Written in Aramaic

In the early 1700's a librarian from the Vatican discovered an ancient codex containing the 4 Gospels of the New Testament written in Aramaic. On its last page the scribe made a note that it had been completed on December 18th, 78 AD. This information was forgotten until around 1889 when a biblical scholar republished this information. However, still to this day no one knows if this ancient codex is still in the Vatican Library or not. Could this truly be the oldest manuscript from the New Testament?

