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COVID19 - Why Still No Treatments? Dr. David Brownstein
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242 views • May 27, 2021
Dr. David Brownstein - COVID19 - Why Still No Treatments?
Dr. Jack and Dr. David Brownstein discuss why the US is doing so much worse than so many other countries - and who is responsible for the COVID19 disaster. Aired 03/19/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
Dr. Jack and Dr. David Brownstein discuss why the US is doing so much worse than so many other countries - and who is responsible for the COVID19 disaster. Aired 03/19/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
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