Melbourne Freedom Rally 25 January 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
39 views • 3 months ago

This video covers the walk and the talk. The Trump flag was a major attraction, given the current vibe. Many passes by took out their phones to photograph it. The speech message acknowledged that important stuff will be declassified along with plenty of references to evil corruption closer to home. We do our best to make people aware of the lies. People curious and willing to allow their world view to be challenged will be the most helped. 

Keywords
freedomliesrallyspeechdeclassifiedmessagemelbournecurioustrump flagevil corruptionworld vide
