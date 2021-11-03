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When Will We Finally Admit Covid Is Fake? 2 More Weeks?
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1556 views • November 03, 2021
I mean what does it take? Italy just said 97% of deaths attributed to covid had between 1-5 comorbidities. In the States that number is around 95%. The remaining people said to have died from the virus, you know, the one that was never isolated? were tested using a test that isn't a test. At what point do people finally break the spell?
Sources:
https://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/italie-seuls-29-des-morts-du-covid-19-ont-effectivement-succombe-au-virus
https://www.iss.it/documents/20126/0/ReportDecessi_per+COVID+2019_ITA19ottobre.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2021/pdf/21_0123.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG4AE_0SJck&;ab_channel=TheFelsyFamily
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&;ab_channel=VincentRacaniello
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nucleotide
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angiotensin-converting_enzyme_2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epithelium
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/italie-seuls-29-des-morts-du-covid-19-ont-effectivement-succombe-au-virus
https://www.iss.it/documents/20126/0/ReportDecessi_per+COVID+2019_ITA19ottobre.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2021/pdf/21_0123.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG4AE_0SJck&;ab_channel=TheFelsyFamily
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&;ab_channel=VincentRacaniello
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nucleotide
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angiotensin-converting_enzyme_2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epithelium
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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