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VN Leftist on Durham, Ban on Fauci’s Gain-of-Function, Rittenhouse, CDC Nasal Swabs DNA Harvest 2.23
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REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electrosmog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
While the World Focuses on Ukraine, Globalists Like the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab Charge Ahead
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/23/while-the-world-focuses-on-ukraine-globalists-like-the-world-economic-forums-klaus-schwab-charge-ahead/?fbclid=IwAR0qFCnVtSTRvG3NuYo7kBZ8X1ZQG8dt2MtuybuuAtlNfmM18O5m3iQEy2U
Panicked Left Using Old Tactics to Try to Derail Durham Probe
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/23/panicked-left-using-old-tactics-to-try-to-derail-durham-probe/
48 Top Global Scientists Sign Declaration – Demand Ban on Fauci’s “Gain of Function” Research
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/22/potential-extinction-48-top-global-scientists-sign-declaration-demand-ban-on-faucis-gain-of-function-research/
Justin
Rittenhouse announces Media Accountability Project to sue media outlets he says defamed him, others
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/kyle-rittenhouse-announces-media-accountability-project-sue-outlets-defamed
CDC finally admits, casually, that covid nasal "testing" swabs were used to sequence people's genomes for analysis
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-21-cdc-admits-covid-swabs-sequence-genomes-analysis.html
BREAKING VIDEO: Ottawa Protestors Kneel In Prayer As They Hold The Line In Front Of Advancing Ottawa Police
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-video-ottowa-protestors-kneel-in-prayer-as-they-hold-the-line-in-front-of-advancing-ottowa-police/
Rapidfire
President Trump: ‘We’re Coming Back…Something’s Gonna Happen!’
https://conservativebrief.com/coming-2-60449/
JEN PSAKI REVEALS FASCINATING DETAILS ABOUT SECRET LETTER DONALD TRUMP LEFT FOR JOE BIDEN IN WHITE HOUSE
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/23/jen-psaki-reveals-fascinating-details-about-secret-letter-donald-trump-left-for-joe-biden-in-white-house/
Threatening Posters Listing the Names and Personal Info of Hacked GiveSendGo Convoy Donors Appear All Over the Streets of Ottawa Following Trudeau’s Vicious Crackdown
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/evil-threatening-posters-listing-names-personal-info-hacked-givesendgo-convoy-donors-appear-streets-ottawa-following-trudeaus-vicious-crackdown/
French Tennis Star Gael Monfils Blames Booster Shot For His Health Problem Resulting in Withdrawal from Tournament
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/french-tennis-star-gael-monfils-blames-booster-shot-health-problem-resulting-withdraw-tournament/
Whitmer kidnapping case defendant alleges informants 'repeatedly' pressured him to participate
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/lead-defendant-whitmer-kidnapping-case-says-he-was-repeatedly-pressured?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Canadian lawmakers vote to extend emergency powers against Freedom Convoy
https://justthenews.com/world/canada/canadian-lawmakers-vote-whether-continue-emergency-powers-against-freedom-convoy
Fascists Loyal to Justin Trudeau Publish Map and Info of All of the Freedom Convoy Donors in Ontario
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/fascists-loyal-justin-trudeau-publish-map-info-freedom-convoy-donors-ontario/
REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electrosmog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
While the World Focuses on Ukraine, Globalists Like the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab Charge Ahead
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/23/while-the-world-focuses-on-ukraine-globalists-like-the-world-economic-forums-klaus-schwab-charge-ahead/?fbclid=IwAR0qFCnVtSTRvG3NuYo7kBZ8X1ZQG8dt2MtuybuuAtlNfmM18O5m3iQEy2U
Panicked Left Using Old Tactics to Try to Derail Durham Probe
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/23/panicked-left-using-old-tactics-to-try-to-derail-durham-probe/
48 Top Global Scientists Sign Declaration – Demand Ban on Fauci’s “Gain of Function” Research
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/22/potential-extinction-48-top-global-scientists-sign-declaration-demand-ban-on-faucis-gain-of-function-research/
Justin
Rittenhouse announces Media Accountability Project to sue media outlets he says defamed him, others
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/kyle-rittenhouse-announces-media-accountability-project-sue-outlets-defamed
CDC finally admits, casually, that covid nasal "testing" swabs were used to sequence people's genomes for analysis
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-21-cdc-admits-covid-swabs-sequence-genomes-analysis.html
BREAKING VIDEO: Ottawa Protestors Kneel In Prayer As They Hold The Line In Front Of Advancing Ottawa Police
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-video-ottowa-protestors-kneel-in-prayer-as-they-hold-the-line-in-front-of-advancing-ottowa-police/
Rapidfire
President Trump: ‘We’re Coming Back…Something’s Gonna Happen!’
https://conservativebrief.com/coming-2-60449/
JEN PSAKI REVEALS FASCINATING DETAILS ABOUT SECRET LETTER DONALD TRUMP LEFT FOR JOE BIDEN IN WHITE HOUSE
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/23/jen-psaki-reveals-fascinating-details-about-secret-letter-donald-trump-left-for-joe-biden-in-white-house/
Threatening Posters Listing the Names and Personal Info of Hacked GiveSendGo Convoy Donors Appear All Over the Streets of Ottawa Following Trudeau’s Vicious Crackdown
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/evil-threatening-posters-listing-names-personal-info-hacked-givesendgo-convoy-donors-appear-streets-ottawa-following-trudeaus-vicious-crackdown/
French Tennis Star Gael Monfils Blames Booster Shot For His Health Problem Resulting in Withdrawal from Tournament
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/french-tennis-star-gael-monfils-blames-booster-shot-health-problem-resulting-withdraw-tournament/
Whitmer kidnapping case defendant alleges informants 'repeatedly' pressured him to participate
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/lead-defendant-whitmer-kidnapping-case-says-he-was-repeatedly-pressured?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Canadian lawmakers vote to extend emergency powers against Freedom Convoy
https://justthenews.com/world/canada/canadian-lawmakers-vote-whether-continue-emergency-powers-against-freedom-convoy
Fascists Loyal to Justin Trudeau Publish Map and Info of All of the Freedom Convoy Donors in Ontario
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/fascists-loyal-justin-trudeau-publish-map-info-freedom-convoy-donors-ontario/
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