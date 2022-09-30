Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Highlights - The Prophesied Second Coming ET Motherships, Webb Telescope & US Congress Webinar
63 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Michael Salla


Sep 28, 2022 This video extract features highlights from the Prophesied Second Coming: ET Motherships, Webb Telescope & Congressional Legislation webinar held on September 24, 2022, presented by Dr. Michael Salla. Video begins with indigenous prophesies of a “Return of the Gods” arriving in spacecraft or portals, and how a similar process manifests in organized religions as a Second Coming featuring an Avatar, Prophet or Messiah. Discusses the Second Coming of Jesus as presented in Christian and Islamic prophetic literature and what this means today. The full webinar is now available on Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/2ndcomingetmotherships


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJBa42DoedQ

Keywords
messiahjesusspacecraftprophecyreligionetextraterrestrialportalsprophetsecond comingavatarcuriousprovocativewebinarexopoliticsmichael sallawebb telescopemothershipsreturn of the godscongressional legislation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket