© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE ARE NOT SLAVES!! It's Time To Take Back What Is Ours!!!
Follow
2
Share
Report
8762 views • November 17, 2021
The Evil Minions on The Earth are Doing All They Can to Push Worldwide Genocide!! WE CANNOT ALLOW THAT TO HAPPEN!!! The "Elite", Cabal, Deep State, Committee of 300, or any other name they go by will fail! We Must Expose Them, Their Corruption, Greed , Evil, Heinous Acts at Any Cost!! Our History is Full of Lies and We Are Here To Bring The Truth To The World and Reverse The Inverted Hierarchy!!
Help Support Our Content Output and Give a Donation!! We Must Stand United and Keep The Flow of Information Going!! Give a 1 Time Donation Here:
https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Or a Monthly Donation With Plenty of Perks!! Here:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Sources For This Video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-decarbonization-terraforming-of-planet-earth-is-now-under-way-giant-machines-to-be-installed-in-iowa-to-suck-life-molecules-out-of-the-atmosphere-and-cause-global-crops-to-fail.html
https://summit.news/2021/11/15/black-analyst-msnbc-race-baiters-are-engaging-in-satanism/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/mcc-ceo-invested-in-ccp-run-firm/
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/trump-blasts-radicalized-left-says-no-one-has-faced-persecution-like-steve-bannon/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/ron-paul-exposes-federal-reserves-failure
https://www.theepochtimes.com/aclu-condemns-fbi-raid-on-project-veritas-founder_4104762.html
http://www.eddiewalter.de/we-the-people.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/beyond-science/2021/11/military-activated-worldwide-house-cleaning-final-stage-clock-activated-durham-report-release-2454087.html
Help Support Our Content Output and Give a Donation!! We Must Stand United and Keep The Flow of Information Going!! Give a 1 Time Donation Here:
https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Or a Monthly Donation With Plenty of Perks!! Here:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Sources For This Video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-decarbonization-terraforming-of-planet-earth-is-now-under-way-giant-machines-to-be-installed-in-iowa-to-suck-life-molecules-out-of-the-atmosphere-and-cause-global-crops-to-fail.html
https://summit.news/2021/11/15/black-analyst-msnbc-race-baiters-are-engaging-in-satanism/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/mcc-ceo-invested-in-ccp-run-firm/
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/trump-blasts-radicalized-left-says-no-one-has-faced-persecution-like-steve-bannon/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/ron-paul-exposes-federal-reserves-failure
https://www.theepochtimes.com/aclu-condemns-fbi-raid-on-project-veritas-founder_4104762.html
http://www.eddiewalter.de/we-the-people.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/beyond-science/2021/11/military-activated-worldwide-house-cleaning-final-stage-clock-activated-durham-report-release-2454087.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.