Lockdown 2.0

Lockdowns Are Coming Back
* Whistleblowers from the TSA and Border Patrol confirm that ’rona lockdowns are returning this September.
* It will begin with incremental restrictions (e.g. mask mandates).
* Will you comply — or stand together against this tyranny?
Reese Reports | 19 August 2023
