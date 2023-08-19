Lockdown 2.0

Lockdowns Are Coming Back

* Whistleblowers from the TSA and Border Patrol confirm that ’rona lockdowns are returning this September.

* It will begin with incremental restrictions (e.g. mask mandates).

* Will you comply — or stand together against this tyranny?





Reese Reports | 19 August 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64e12d3d2ed5c40da9030ff8

