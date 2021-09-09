TruNews - 9/9/21*

Sep 9, 2021"FT. DETRICK AND JAPAN’S UNIT 731: GLOBALISTS IMPLEMENTING NEW WORLD ORDER THROUGH BIOLOGICAL WARFARE"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick and Doc discuss the attempt by Joe Biden and the administration mandating vaccines on all federal employees, and all healthcare workers. The team also looks at the connection between Japan’s notorious Unit 731 and Ft. Detrick, and how the ‘data’ gathered from WW2 atrocities is fueling the advancement for the establishment of the New World Order.Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/9/21)🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror