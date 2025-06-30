Morning Manna - June 30, 2025 - Proverbs 5:15-19 - Drink From Your Own Well

In this rich and reflective Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore Proverbs 5:15–19, unpacking the deep wisdom in the call to "drink waters out of thine own cistern." What begins as a meditation on marital faithfulness broadens into a powerful teaching on spiritual stewardship, contentment, and receiving God’s personal provision. Listeners are challenged to consider whether they are faithfully managing their God-given resources—or letting their blessings spill into the streets through misplaced guilt, false humility, or covetousness. The discussion also touches on deeper covenant truths: cherishing one’s spouse, honoring the exclusivity of divine blessings, and stewarding God's favor with gratitude and reverence. Rick shares a vulnerable testimony of resisting blessings due to unworthiness and the breakthrough moment when God corrected his thinking—reminding all of us that blessings come with purpose and are not to be wasted or given away out of shame. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf